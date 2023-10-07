Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPZ. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $431.00 to $398.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $341.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock worth $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,165,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,341.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,615,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.