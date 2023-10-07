Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Plans $1.00 Variable Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,398 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 73,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 180.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

