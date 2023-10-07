Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Dril-Quip Stock Down 0.9 %

DRQ stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $856.98 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

