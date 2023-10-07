Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.2% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 475,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,325,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 225,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.84 and a 200 day moving average of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.