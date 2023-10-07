Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 23.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

View Our Latest Report on LII

Lennox International Trading Up 0.4 %

Lennox International stock opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $393.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.