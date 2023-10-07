Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of O stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

