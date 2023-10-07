Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE BXP opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.67%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

