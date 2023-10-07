Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $493.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $496.34 and its 200-day moving average is $481.43.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

