Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

