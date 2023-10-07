Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $960,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

