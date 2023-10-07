Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.76 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

