Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $845.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $855.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.76.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

