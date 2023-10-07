Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,110 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPG opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.24. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

