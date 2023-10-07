Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 693,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $254.87 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

