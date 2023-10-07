Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

DY stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

