Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 11,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 426,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $574.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $72,073. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

