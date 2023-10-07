Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 523 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after buying an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after buying an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $193.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.51. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

