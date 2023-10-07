Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The firm has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day moving average is $527.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.