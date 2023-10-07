Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OXY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

