Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.6% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 133.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

