Eads & Heald Wealth Management Invests $307,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $516.46 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $574.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

