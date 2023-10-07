Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 420 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 144.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 11,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Donaldson by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,710,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,461,000 after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

