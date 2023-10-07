Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 576 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

NYSE:C opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

