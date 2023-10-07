Eads & Heald Wealth Management Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

