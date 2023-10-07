Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,672,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 27.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Eaton by 718.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 81,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 394.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $210.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $240.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

