Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.7 %

Ecolab stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

