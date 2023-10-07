Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

