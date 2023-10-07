Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW opened at $73.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,363.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,363.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,859 shares of company stock worth $14,080,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.