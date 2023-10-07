Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Electromed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Electromed Stock Up 0.6 %

Electromed stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.40. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.52.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Electromed had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Electromed by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Electromed by 25.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electromed by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

