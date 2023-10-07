Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 43.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 42.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

