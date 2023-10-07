Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

EARN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.