Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THQQF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on THQQF

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 5.3 %

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

(Get Free Report)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.