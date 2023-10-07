Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Embraer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

