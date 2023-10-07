EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 30th

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

EMCOR Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $11.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

EME stock opened at $206.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $119.12 and a 12-month high of $227.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

