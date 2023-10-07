Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.