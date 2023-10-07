Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.65 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 99.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $1,798,000.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
