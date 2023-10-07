ENI (NYSE:E) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

E stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. ENI has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,045,349 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in ENI by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 605,268 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in ENI by 1,770.9% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 631,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 54.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,627,000 after buying an additional 386,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 18.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,936,000 after buying an additional 344,808 shares during the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

