Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE EBF opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 47.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

