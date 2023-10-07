Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $150,029.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 119,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

