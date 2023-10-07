Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 74.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.96 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

