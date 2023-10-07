Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2,436.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.