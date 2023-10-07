Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPD. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 803.7% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,497,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,515,000 after buying an additional 4,000,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

