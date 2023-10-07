EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 541.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,601 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 622,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,693 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,120,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,258,000 after acquiring an additional 106,888 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 208,968 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of EOG opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

