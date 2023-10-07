Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

EOSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,137.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 76,699 shares of company stock worth $163,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 608,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $2.07 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a market cap of $277.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

