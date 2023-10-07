EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $244.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $979,544,000 after buying an additional 385,196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after buying an additional 679,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,573,000 after buying an additional 98,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

