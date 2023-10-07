ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get ePlus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ePlus

ePlus Stock Up 0.7 %

PLUS stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.88 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,057.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $2,591,832. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ePlus by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ePlus by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,805,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.