EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $21.67 on Friday. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

