Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

