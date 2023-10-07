Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESS. Wedbush began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

NYSE:ESS opened at $215.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $248.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,446,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,243,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

