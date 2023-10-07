ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 41,200 Shares

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.08 per share, with a total value of $2,846,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,007,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,849,155.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF alerts:

On Wednesday, October 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.26 per share, with a total value of $2,894,712.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,993,592.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 38,800 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.37 per share, with a total value of $2,885,556.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 26,416 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,029.12.

On Monday, September 25th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 38,616 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,856,425.52.

On Thursday, September 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 21,288 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.72 per share, with a total value of $1,590,639.36.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $112,410.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,500 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, for a total transaction of $112,410.00.

On Friday, August 18th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,200 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $89,844.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 899 shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.96 per share, with a total value of $67,389.04.

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $68.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HHH

ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, MPCs, Strategic Developments, and Seaport. The MPC segment is involved in the horizontal development of residential land and selling the improved acreage to homebuilders for the eventual sale of homes to new residents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Real Estate Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.